KRS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,910,000 after buying an additional 1,242,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

