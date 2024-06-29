KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 405 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.