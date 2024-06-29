KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.46. 12,630,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

