KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 51,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $230,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

