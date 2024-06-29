KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.34. 2,687,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

