KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after buying an additional 500,315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. 28,102,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,450. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

