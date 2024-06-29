Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.51. The company had a trading volume of 712,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

