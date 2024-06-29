Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 227,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,635. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.