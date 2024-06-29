Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $265,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

