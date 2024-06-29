Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

