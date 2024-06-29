Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $101.44 million and approximately $18,596.17 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 163,780,839 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 163,788,290.16551062. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.6288336 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $26,574.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

