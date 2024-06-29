Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 7th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,341 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.16% of Linde worth $355,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day moving average is $433.86. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

