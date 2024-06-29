Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.74.

LEV opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Lion Electric has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

