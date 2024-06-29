Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $149.15 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $149.15 million and approximately $105.08 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.66554444 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $123,305,231.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

