Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.47

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $30.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,874,122 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,847,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036413 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
