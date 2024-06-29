Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.61 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $75.04 or 0.00123500 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and approximately $295.35 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009600 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,696,819 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

