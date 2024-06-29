Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

