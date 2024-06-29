LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

