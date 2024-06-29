Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lottery.com stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 443.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.11%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

