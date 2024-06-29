Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 3,814,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 29,958,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several brokerages have commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

