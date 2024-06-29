Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.
