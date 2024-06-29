Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 217,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Shares of LVLU stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading hours on Friday. 14,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.23. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on LVLU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.