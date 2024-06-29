Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.18

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.18 and traded as high as C$36.30. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$36.29, with a volume of 3,481,815 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.27.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

