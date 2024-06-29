Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Trading Up 9.4%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Marketing Alliance Trading Up 9.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.57.
Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.
Marketing Alliance Dividend Announcement
About Marketing Alliance
The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.
