Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Trading Up 9.4%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 153.86%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

