Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. 22,414,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,229. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

