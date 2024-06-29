MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $787.32. 769,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,991. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.