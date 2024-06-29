MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 5,921,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

