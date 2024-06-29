MCF Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

