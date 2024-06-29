MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $428.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

