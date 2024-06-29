MCF Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $18.82 on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

