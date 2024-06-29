MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTL. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ALTL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $262.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

