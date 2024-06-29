MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 93.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.65. 5,489,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,536. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

