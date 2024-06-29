MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,715,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

