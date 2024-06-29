MCF Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.11. 34,881,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.27.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
