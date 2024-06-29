MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

HRL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. 3,256,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.