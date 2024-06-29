MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.74. 3,109,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

