MCF Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.26. 3,492,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.24. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

