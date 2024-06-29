McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in June

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 964.5 days.
McPhy Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MPHYF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. McPhy Energy has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.12.
About McPhy Energy
