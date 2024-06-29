Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 3,438.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MHUA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 55,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

