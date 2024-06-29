Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,515. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Merck KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

