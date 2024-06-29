Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

COF traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $138.45. 4,959,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.