Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 109,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

