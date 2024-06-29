Meritas Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after buying an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 2,669,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

