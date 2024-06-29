Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,702 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.2% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 463,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 433,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

