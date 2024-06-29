Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,889 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.