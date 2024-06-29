MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get MetaWorks Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms Stock Performance

MWRK stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 720,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. MetaWorks Platforms has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. MetaWorks Platforms had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 582.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetaWorks Platforms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetaWorks Platforms

(Get Free Report)

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetaWorks Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.