Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Metso Oyj Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

