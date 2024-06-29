Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

