Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.
Mint Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Mint
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
