Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,910. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.